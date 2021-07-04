Merkel signals easing travel rules for UK visitors

Merkel told a joint news conference at Johnson's Chequers country residence that Germany is "continuously reviewing" its travel restrictions, reports Xinhua news agency.

London, July 4 (IANS) Angela Merkel has signaled a relaxation of quarantine rules for double-jabbed Britons, following a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in her final trip to the country as the German Chancellor.

"We assume that in the foreseeable future those who have received double jabs will be able to travel again without having to go into quarantine," she said.

Due to the fast spread in Britain of the Delta variant, travellers from Britain to Germany are currently required to quarantine for 14 days.

However, Merkel expressed "grave concern" over the number of football fans expected at London's Wembley Stadium for the final stages of Euro 2020 tournament.

The crowd capacity at Wembley will be raised to more than 60,000 for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, the British government announced last week.

That means the stadium will be at 75 per cent capacity.

"But I'm very concerned whether it is not a bit too much," Merkel said.

In response, Johnson said the UK had built up a "considerable wall of immunity" against Covid-19 with its vaccination program and that sporting events were being opened up "in a very careful and controlled manner".

Merkel, who is due to step down following September's election after nearly 16 years as the German Chancellor, was later received by Queen Elizabeth II at the Windsor Castle.

