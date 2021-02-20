Merkel video showing her rushing to retrieve forgotten face mask trends on Internet

Berlin [Germany], February 20 (ANI): In a viral video, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen jumping out of her seat in alarm as she realises that she has forgotten her mask on the Speaker's desk from where she delivered an address in the country's parliament, the Bundestag, Berlin earlier this week.



A 10-second video clip captured Merkel, who had removed her mask while responding to lawmakers on the COVID-19 pandemic, rushing back to the podium to retrieve it.

A clip of the incident soon gained a lot of views and was widely shared on social media with users praising Merkel for "leading by example".

"A Scientist. A leader. Leading by example," said Sophie Mokoena, an African journalist.

Sean Kelly, Ireland Member of Parliament, said, "Prob. the only time the great lady 'panicked' during her time as German Chancellor !!"

A twitter user commented, "Merkel for those long 10 seconds is all of us..."

Meanwhile, Merkel was told to "mute" by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after she accidentally interrupted him as he began his first virtual G7 meeting.

"Can you hear us Angela...I think you need to mute," he said as she had unknowingly left her microphone on and could be heard talking as the Johnson began speaking. (ANI)

