Met Lavrov to test 'proposition of more stable, predictable' ties with Russia, says US Secy Blinken

Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (local time) met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Reykjavik, to "test the proposition of a more stable and predictable relationship" with Russia.



The meeting marks the first high-level encounter between the former Cold War foes since Joe Biden became President.

"Met today with Foreign Minister Lavrov to test the proposition of a more stable and predictable relationship with Moscow. I also reiterated our resolve in response to Russian actions against Ukraine, RFERL [Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia], and Aleksey Navalny," Blinken tweeted.

According to Al Jazeera, top diplomats from the two countries held their first in-person talks acknowledging that while the former Cold War foes have serious differences over how they view world affairs they can still find ways to work together on issues of mutual interest.

Blinken on Wednesday, said that it was "no secret that we have our differences", but that the world would be safer if the two countries' leaders worked together.

Lavrov termed the talks as "constructive" and "useful", saying both sides understood the need to mend ties, the daily reported.

The discussions marked the first high-level, in-person discussion between the Biden administration and a Russian counterpart since Biden became US president in January this year.

Earlier on May 18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, could be held in a European diplomatic capital if an agreement is eventually reached by the two countries. (ANI)

