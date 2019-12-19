Metro shuts several stations ahead of CAA protest in Delhi

New Delhi, 19 Dec (IANS) With the imposition of section 144 in the Red Fort area here ahead of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, the Delhi Metro has shut down several Metro stations in the vicinity.

Delhi Metro tweeted: "Entry & exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations."

Earlier, the Delhi Metro had also tweeted: "Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh and Munirka are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations."

Over the past few days, the Delhi Metro has been forced to suspend services at different Metro stations in view of the protests that are increasingly turning violent. pvn/dpb