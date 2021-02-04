  1. Sify.com
  4. Mewat-based gang member arrested in Delhi

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 5th, 2021, 00:36:05hrs
New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a notorious criminal after a brief exchange of fire in south-east Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Thursday night.

The criminal, identified as Shahid, 35, received a gunshot wound on his leg. He is a member of Mewat-based gang of criminals wanted in a number of cases of robbery in Delhi and other states.

One semi-automatic pistol of .32 with 6 cartridges and 4 empty shells have been recovered from Shahid.

Shahid is involved in more than 40 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery/dacoity, theft, assault on police, arms act etc., in at least eight states -- Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Assam.

--IANS

zaz/pgh

