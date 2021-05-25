Mexican Prez call for return to in-person classes

"We have to return to in-person classes as soon as possible," Lopez Obrador told reporters during his daily press conference at the National Palace here on Monday.

Mexico, May 25 (IANS) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has called for a return to in-person school classes, even though some regions of the country have reported new Covid-19 outbreaks.

"If we encounter an infection or outbreak, we should isolate it, but we don't have to close or stop everything," Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying.

His remarks came after the state of Campeche reversed its decision of returning to educational activities a few weeks ago due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The state of Nayarit also cancelled school activities planned for this week in light of a recent resurgence, according to local media.

The government of Mexico City announced last week its return to in-person classes on June 7 due to a decline in Covid-19 cases.

There are no indicators to worry about for a possible third wave of infections, Lopez Obrador said.

The Ministry of Health has reported a cumulative total of 2,396,604 Covid-19 cases and 221,647 deaths.

