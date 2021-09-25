Mexican Prez urges UN to intervene in Haiti

"Something has to be done and the UN is taking too long here," Lopez Obrador told reporters here on Friday.

Mexico City, Sep 25 (IANS) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged the UN to intervene in Haiti, saying the Caribbean nation is racked by instability, violence and "total disorder".

Since the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7, he said, there has been "a lot of violence", which has driven waves of Haitians to migrate north through Mexico to the US.

Lopez Obrador also repeated his call for the US government to invest in development programs in Latin America and the Caribbean to help discourage immigration.

"We want the underlying problem to be addressed so people are not forced to emigrate, because if not, we will continue to get the same results," the President said.

"What we want is to change the policy that has been applied for many, many years and has not produced results," he added.

Lopez Obrador hoped to expand Mexican development programs to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, as a way to reduce mass migration.

--IANS

ksk/