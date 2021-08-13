Mexico announces new protocols to resume in-person classes

During a press conference here on Thursday, Minister of Public Education Delfina Gomez presented a list of measures amid the "imminent" return to the classroom after a 16-month suspension due to the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mexico City, Aug 13 (IANS) The Mexican government has announced fresh health protocols against Covid-19 in an effort to safely resume in-person classes from August 30.

"It is a priority for children to return (to school), we already see major problems of violence, obesity and stress," said the official.

The recommendations include the integration of participatory school committees; the installment of air filters in homes, schools and classrooms; mask use at all times, hand washing with soap and water, and antibacterial gel use, along with more parent support and involvement.

Authorities also suggest maintaining a healthy distance, making greater use of open spaces, suspending ceremonies and general gatherings, and immediately reporting the presence or suspicion of Covid-19 cases in schools.

As of Friday morning, Mexico has registered a total of 3,020,596 Covid-19 cases and 246,203 deaths.

