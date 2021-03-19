Mexico extends cross-border travel curbs

The restriction was due to expire on Sunday, a year after taking effect on March 21, 2020, but will now remain in place until April 21, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Mexico City, March 19 (IANS) Mexico will continue to restrict non-essential travel across its border with the US for another month, and take the same measure on its southern border to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

To the south, where Mexico borders on Guatemala and Belize, the measure will begin on Friday.

"Additionally, the government of Mexico will deploy sanitary control measures in the north and south of the country," the Ministry added.

Restrictions on the busy border between Mexico and the US ban travel for tourism and leisure but allow people to cross for work or health reasons.

The measure does not impact trade.

Mexico has registered 2,175,462 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 195,908 deaths.

