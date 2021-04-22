Mexico to strengthen actions at southern border to protect migrant children

During his press conference on Wednesday, the President explained that he held a meeting with representatives of the southern states of Chiapas, Campeche and Tabasco, in order to offer more protection to migrant children, who are used "inhumanely" by traffickers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mexico City, April 22 (IANS) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that his government will strengthen surveillance actions on the country's southern border in order to offer more protection to migrants, especially minors.

"An agreement was reached to establish a plan to reinforce what we have been doing, giving more attention to the protection of children, because that is most troubling," Lopez Obrador told journalists at the National Palace in Mexico City.

The President said that his administration will allocate resources to open shelters for migrant children from the savings generated by his anti-corruption campaign.

The migration of accompanied and unaccompanied minors has increased in recent months, the Mexican government said.

Lopez Obrador said that in a week's time the southern border strategy will be defined, with different federal, state and municipal agencies taking part.

