Mexico, US agree to reopen border in November

Mexico City, Oct 14 (IANS) The governments of Mexico and the US agreed to reopen their common border in November, following vaccination progress against Covid-19, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Wednesday.

"The northern border will be opened. We will have normalcy on our northern border as of November 1," Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference from the National Palace in Mexico City, Xinhua news agency reported.