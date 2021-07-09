Mexico's 3rd Covid wave concentrated among youngsters: Prez

Addressing a press briefing here on Thursday, the President explained that youngsters have shown that they have more "resistance" to Covid-19, while the vaccination campaign which began in December 2020 is working among older adults, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mexico City, July 9 (IANS) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country is mainly concentrated amongst the younger population, but with a low death rate.

"With these surges in some states, there are more infections among young people. This is the phenomenon taking place in the country," Lopez Obrador told journalists at the National Palace in Mexico City.

"Fortunately, we don't have an increase in deaths because we have made progress in vaccination, so it helps a lot to get vaccinated, especially among the elderly," he added.

The national vaccination campaign is currently focused on people between 30 and 39 years of age.

Till date, the country has administered 45,898,210 vaccine doses, according to figures by the World health Organization.

Mexico has so far registered 2,558,369 Covid-19 cases and 234,192 deaths.

