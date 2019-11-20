MHA: 609 people currently under detention in J-K

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that over 609 people are currently under detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry, in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, said that in order to prevent offences involving a breach of peace, activities prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of the public order, as many as 5,161 preventive arrests were made in Kashmir valley since August 4.



Those arrested included stone pelters, miscreants, over ground workers (OGWs), separatists and political workers.

"Out of these, 609 persons are presently under detention, out of which approximately 218 are stone pelters," the ministry in an official statement.

The central government had on August 5 earlier this year announced its decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs).

Following this, various mainstream political leaders and others were put under detention.

Earlier today, Union Minister Amit Shah said that the incidents of stone-pelting have witnessed a dip.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, the situation has become fully normal. There are various kinds of rumours in India and all over the world but I want to tell that not a single person has died in police firing after August 5," he clarified. (ANI)

