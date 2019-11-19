MHA: 765 persons arrested for stone pelting, law and order disruption in J-K since Aug 5

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday stated that since August 5 to November 15 earlier this year, as many as 765 persons have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone pelting and disruption of law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Government has initiated multipronged policies to check the stone pelting menace and has succeeded in curbing it to the extent that a large number of trouble makers, instigators, mob mobilizers have been identified and various preventive measures have been taken against them which include detention under PSA and preventive arrests," MHA stated.



According to the ministry, from January 1 to August 4, 361 such cases were registered. It said in a reply to questions asked by Kanak Mal Katara, Member of Parliament from Banswara Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan.

The ministry said that investigation has revealed that various separatist organisations and activists which are part of Hurriyat are behind the incidents of stone pelting in the Kashmir valley.

"NIA has chargesheeted 18 persons in the terror funding cases so far," it submitted.

The ministry said that initially the attendance of the students in the valley was thin which gradually picked up. "At present the attendance of students stands at 99.7% during the examinations."

"Pellet guns have been used as a matter of abundant caution, only to deal with severe law and order problem, to avoid civilian causalities," MHA said.

The ministry added, "The Union Government has not issued an advisory for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir recently."

It informed that a total of 34,10,219 tourists, including 12,934 foreign tourists, visited Jammu and Kashmir during the last 6 months and an income of Rs. 25.12 crore was generated through tourism during this period. (ANI)

According to the ministry, from January 1 to August 4, 361 such cases were registered. It said in a reply to questions asked by Kanak Mal Katara, Member of Parliament from Banswara Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan.The ministry said that investigation has revealed that various separatist organisations and activists which are part of Hurriyat are behind the incidents of stone pelting in the Kashmir valley."NIA has chargesheeted 18 persons in the terror funding cases so far," it submitted.The ministry said that initially the attendance of the students in the valley was thin which gradually picked up. "At present the attendance of students stands at 99.7% during the examinations.""Pellet guns have been used as a matter of abundant caution, only to deal with severe law and order problem, to avoid civilian causalities," MHA said.The ministry added, "The Union Government has not issued an advisory for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir recently."It informed that a total of 34,10,219 tourists, including 12,934 foreign tourists, visited Jammu and Kashmir during the last 6 months and an income of Rs. 25.12 crore was generated through tourism during this period. (ANI)