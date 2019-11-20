MHA: Section prescribing compulsory registration of Indian citizens inserted in Citizenship Act

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that a section prescribing compulsory registration of every Indian citizen was inserted into the Citizenship Act.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend The Citizenship Act, 1955, will be taken up during a nearly-month-long winter session in Parliament which commenced on Monday.



The Bill is aimed at granting Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It will have to be passed by both Houses in order to become a law.

"On the recommendation of group of ministers, constituted to review the national security system, section 14A prescribing compulsory registration of every citizen of India was inserted in the Citizenship Act, 1955," the ministry stated in a reply.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is needed so that the refugees who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian citizenship. (ANI)

