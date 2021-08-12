MHA awards 4 Haryana cops with 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation'

Chandigarh, (Haryana) [India], August 12 (ANI): Four police officers from Haryana Police have been chosen for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2021.



Giving this information here on Thursday, the Haryana Police spokesperson informed that Amit Dahiya DSP, Aman Kumar Inspector, Poonam Kumari Lady Inspector and Kamlesh Lady Sub-Inspector are among the 152 awardees selected from across the country this year.

Amit Dahiya, DSP will be honoured for speedy investigation in the rape and murder of a woman, in which the accused was later held guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment in Rohtak district. He was then posted as DSP Rohtak.

In another well-coordinated operation against the white-collar crime of GST fraud, Dahiya while being posted in State Crime Bureau, Madhuban, had busted major gangs of fraudsters involved in the scam, which resulted in the recovery of Rs 112 crore to the state exchequer.

Apart from this, the other three police officers Aman Kumar, Poonam Kumari and Kamlesh will also receive the honour in recognition of their innovative methods and outstanding contribution in the field of investigation.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Manoj Yadava congratulated all the police officers and said that it is a matter of great pride for the entire Haryana Police force that four of its officers had been selected for this prestigious honour for excellence in the police investigation.

Established in 2018, this honour aimed to encourage high standards in crime investigations and recognise the 'Excellence in Investigation' delivered by police personnel in their work. (ANI)

