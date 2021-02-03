MHA declares best training institutions awards for 4 years, CRPF bags 3, ITBP wins 1

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is deployed in Ladakh LAC, has won its first round of best training institute award for Gazetted Officers, while three institutes of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have bagged three such awards for the following years.



The awards were declared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last month for a span of four consecutive years, starting from 2016 to 2020. ITBP's Mussoorie training institute has received this award for the year 2016-17.

This award was started from 2016 and The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) carried out the inspections of various police training institutes.

"The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Academy, Mussoorie, the premiere officers training academy of the border guarding force ITBP has been declared as the best Gazetted Officers (GOs) training institute for the year 2016-17 by the MHA," ITBP said.

According to the MHA's communication, CRPF's Gurugram training academy has been awarded as the best institute for the year 2019-20.

CRPF's Shivpuri school and training institute in Neemach have been awarded as the best training centres for years 2017 and 2018.

The BPR&D had carried out the inspections of various police training institutes of the nation for four consecutive years starting from 2016 to 2020 and each year, there were prizes for the best police training centers in the country in three levels - National level for CAPFs/CPOs, National level for States and UTs and Zonal level in three categories of each level - Gazetted Officers (GOs), Non-Gazetted Officers (NGOs) and Others (Constables) training.

The awards for the category winners are Rs 20 lakh each for every training centres at the national level while the award for zonal level for six zones (North, Western, Central, Southern, North East and Eastern) is Rs 2 Lakh.

In an exclusive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released by BPR&D in 2016, MHA has instituted a scheme for award of Trophies under the scheme "Union Home Minister's Trophies to the Best Police Training Institution" in the country.

There are six trophies in all for the best police training institutions in the country, three for the CAPFs/CPOs training institutions and three for the State/UTs Police Training Institutions. The trophies are awarded every year for the performance during the previous financial year.

The MHA has declared the awards for four consecutive years - 2016-17, 2017-18, 2017-18 and 2019-20. (ANI)

