MHA drops 20 names from list of Maoist affected districts

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Amid the weakening strength of the Maoists and substantial improvement in the security situation on the ground, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has removed 20 names from the list of 90 Maoist affected districts for the coverage of central funding under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, sources in the security set up said.

Uttar Pradesh is out of the coverage of SRE as its three districts, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Sonebhadra, are no longer required for target interventions to contain these ultras, officials said.

They also said that the number of most-affected districts in terms of Maoist violence has also come down from 30 to 25. These districts account for 85 per cent of the violence incurred by the Maoists.

Under the SRE scheme, the Centre reimburses the bulk of the expenditure incurred by the Naxal-hit states, including ex-gratia payment to civilians and security personnel killed by the ultras, besides the expenses on mobility, logistics and communication and also for the ammunition used for operations against the ultras by the Central paramilitary and police forces.

The MHA's move came after a detailed review with the stakeholders of the Naxal-hit states recently and now the number of districts covered under the SRE scheme has come down from 70 in 10 states from the earlier 90 in 11 states. The status of the most affected districts was last reviewed in 2018.

The 70 districts to be covered by the SRE scheme include five districts in Andhra Pradesh -- East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari, 10 districts in Bihar -- Aurangabad, Banka, Gaya, Jamui, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Munger, Nawada, Rohtas and West Champaran.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh has 14 districts namely Balrampur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Dhamtari, Gariyaband, Kanker, Kondagaon, Mahasamand, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, Sukma, Kabirdham and Mungeli.

In Jharkhand, 16 districts are covered by the SRE scheme -- Bokaro, Chatra, Dhanbad, Dumka, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Palamu, Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum.

The three districts of Madhya Pradesh -- Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori -- and three districts of Kerala --Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad -- are also covered under the SRE scheme.

Gadhchiroli and Gondia districts of Maharashtra, Jhargram district of West Bengal, and Bargarh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Naupada, Rayagada and Sundergarh of Odisha come under the ambit of the SRC scheme.

--IANS

ams/arm