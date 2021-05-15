MHA extends recommendation deadline for various medals till June 30

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): In the view of raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the last date of submission for recommendations of various medals, including Gallantry and President's medal.



These medals are given to officers and personnel of various security forces for their courage and valour shown in the line of duty.

In a letter, the MHA said: "Now, in view of the pandemic, it has been decided that last date for online submission of recommendations for the President's Police Medal Award for distinguished service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service given on the occasion of Independence Day has been extended up to June 30."

Recommendations received after June 30 will not be considered by the Ministry.

Similarly, in another letter, the MHA said that in view of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of recommendations for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in investigation' has been also extended up to June 30.

As many as 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

The number of total cases stands at 2,43,72,907, including 2,04,32,898 recoveries, 2,66,207 deaths, and 36,73,802 active cases. (ANI)







