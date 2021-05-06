MHA forms 4-member team to probe violence in WB

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has formed a four-member fact finding team to look into reasons for the post poll violence in West Bengal and also assess the ground situation in the state, officials said on Thursday.

The team, led by an additional secretary of the ministry, has left for the state.



On Wednesday, the ministry had sent a terse reminder to the West Bengal government to submit a detailed report on the post-poll violence and to take necessary measures to stop such incidents "without any loss of time".

At least six people were killed in post-poll violence in different parts of the state till Tuesday.