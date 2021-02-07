MHA monitoring situation, ITBP teams at spot after avalanche, flood in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauliganga river increased suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district on Sunday, said MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

It was caused after a part of a glacier broke at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

"Two teams of ITBP reached the spot, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and four additional teams will reach there with help of the IAF chopper till evening. SDRF and local administration already at the spot," Rai told ANI on the massive flood in Dhauliganga.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486."

CM further said the matter of relief is that the flow of the Alaknanda River beyond Nandprayag has become normal. The water level of the river is now one meter above normal but the flow is decreasing.

"The state chief secretary, disaster secretary, police officer, and other teams are constantly monitoring the situation in the disaster control room," he added.

"People are being evacuated from the areas near Alaknanda. As a precautionary measure, the flow of the Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied. SDRF is on alert. I am leaving for the spot," Uttarakhand CM stated.

Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area. People living on the bank of the Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest, said Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand.

Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have left for the spot. (ANI)