MHA receives mercy petition of Nirbhaya convict

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday received a mercy petition of Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Mukesh Singh after it was rejected by the Delhi government.

According to MHA sources, the consideration of the plea is under process.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh.



Thereafter, the plea was then forwarded to Lieutenant Governor, who sent it to Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

All four convicts were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, had succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment. (ANI)

