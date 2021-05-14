MHA reinstates IPS officer Pankaj Chaudhary

Speaking to IANS, Chaudhary confirmed that he has been reinstated and rejoined the Indian Police Service at 10.15 p.m. from May 12. A few officials visited our residence and completed the formalities, he informed.

The 2009-batch IPS officer was dismissed from service in February 2019 for "grave personal misconduct", for getting into a relationship with another woman without legally separating from his wife.

Chaudhary challenged his dismissal from service at CAT in Jodhpur which was transferred to the principal bench in Delhi.

The MHA order issued on May 12 said: "And whereas, the matter was examined further by the competent authority in light of the tribunal's order dated December 10, 2020, Hon'ble High Court of Delhi order dated March 19, 2021, Hon'ble Supreme Court dated May 7, 2021 and after considering all the aspects related to the imposing of the penalty of 'dismissal from service' on Pankaj Choudhary and the observations/directions made by the Hon'ble tribunal in the case, the competent authority has come to the conclusion that Choudhary be reinstated in compliance of the orders of the tribunal."

"The competent authority decided that Pankaj Choudhary, IPS (RJ:2009) be reinstated in service with immediate effect. This will, however, be without prejudice to the disciplinary proceedings against him under the relevant rules for his acts of misconduct for which he was dismissed from service. It is ordered accordingly," it added.

The news of his joining was shared on Facebook by his wife who said, "As per order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Pankaj Choudhury rejoined Indian police service at 10.15pm from May 12."

--IANS

arc/in