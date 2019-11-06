MHA releases 75-second video on Kartarpur Corridor

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prepared a video of Kartarpur Corridor which was launched on Wednesday.

"With the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, when we are marking Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Parkash Purab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions. On 9th, let's witness history being created as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates this corridor to the nation," Shah said.The video talks about government arrangements made for 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. The government has made elaborate arrangements for the public who will be visiting Kartarpur Sahib through various means of transport.The government has made arrangements at Sultanpur Lodhi railway station where extra counters will help public to facilitate. Also, extra special trains will take devotees to the destination. Local government has also decided to operate buses from Railway stations for easy transportation. (ANI)