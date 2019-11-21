MHA revokes citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni for misrepresentation of facts.

The citizenship of Ramesh Chennamaneni has been ceased as per section 10 of the Citizenship Act on, 1955 on Wednesday, according to the sources.

The sources added that the MLA has not fulfilled the required norms while getting citizenship 10 years ago.



Chennamaneni is the incumbent MLA from the Vemulawada Assembly constituency of Telangana from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

He has been winning the Vemulawada seat from 2009, although the first time he won it was on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket.

He won the 2010 Assembly by-polls, 2014 elections and in 2018 on TRS ticket. (ANI)

