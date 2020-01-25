MHA silent on allegations of withdrawal of security cover of NCP chief Sharad Pawar

New Delhi (India), January 25 (ANI): While Maharashtra government ministers and NCP leaders are targeting the central government for allegedly withdrawing security of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which deals with the withdrawal and approval of security cover to VVIPs is silent on the matter.

Till the time of filing this report, there was no confirmation or denial from the Ministry that security cover has been withdrawn from Sharad Pawar.



Sharad Pawar doesn't get security cover from ITBP, CRPF, CISF which give cover to almost all VVIPs.

NCP leaders have alleged that security deployed at Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi has stopped reaching on duty for the last five days.

NCP is claiming it to be a case of political vendetta and is blaming the central government for withdrawing the cover from NCP chief's house.

NCP chief Pawar enjoys 'Y' category security in the national capital and in Maharashtra he has given 'Z' plus security cover.

Sources also claimed that Delhi police which deals with the outer cover of VVIP residences is unaware of any such move. (ANI)










