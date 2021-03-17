MHA to use hi-tech equipment to monitor drones from Pak

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Several steps including round-the-clock effective surveillance, streamlining the intelligence set up and use of modern, hi-tech surveillance equipment, are being taken by the Centre to combat instances of supply of weapons via drones from across the Pakistan border.



"Certain instances of supply of weapons via drones from across the Pakistan border have come to the notice of security and law enforcement agencies. The government has been taking various steps to meet such challenges, which include round the clock effective surveillance, streamlining the intelligence set up, capacity building of forces, patrolling on the borders," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in Rajya Sabha regarding Pakistan using drones to supply weapons.

The local population in the border areas will also be sensitized, along with the establishment of observation posts, border fencing, floodlighting, deployment and use of modern and hi-tech surveillance equipment, etc, it added. (ANI)

