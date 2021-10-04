MHA transfers 2 IAS, 2 IPS officers to Puducherry, GNCTD

According to a government order, 1993-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Prashant Goyal was transferred to Puducherry while Neeraj Semwal, an IAS officer of 2003-batch, was shifted to GNCTD.

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday transferred one Indian Administrative Service and two Indian Police Service officers to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) while another IAS officer was transferred to Puducherry.

IPS Sanjay Bainiwal, a 1989-batch officer and 2007-batch Mahesh Chand Bhardwaj, also an IPS officer, were both transferred to the GNCTD.

The posting of all the four officers of the joint AGMUT cadre was ordered with immediate effect.

IAS Goyal has earlier held top posts like a senior advisor to ED and Department of Economic Affairs. However, he was given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on grounds of availing of promotion in the cadre.

Semwal was presently serving as private Secretary to the Minister of Social justice and Empowerment. IPS Beniwal has also held top positions including Director General of Police Chandigarh. IPS Bhardwaj has received President's Police medal for distinguished services.

--IANS

uj/skp/