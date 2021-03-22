Mhadei river dispute: Goa leader writes to Karnataka CM over mistreatment of officers during inspection

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 22 (ANI): Goa forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Sunday wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressing shock over the abuse and mistreatment of the Goan officers and urged him to permit the joint inspection team to visit the Kalasa water diversion project on river mahadevi.





He has also urged Yediyurappa to clarify the need for 'verbal abuse' and restrictions from the Karnataka Police.

"You may be aware that on 22nd February 2021, the Supreme Court of India had ordered a Joint Inspection of the Kalsa water diversion project comprising of officials from Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Thus, on the 19th March 2021, Goa received the regrettable news that Goan officers were restricted entry to the Kalsa project site by Police personnel of Karnataka Police," he wrote in his letter.

He further alleged that the restriction of the Goan delegation by the Karnataka police is a gross violation of the Supreme Court order.

"The Goan officers were made to wait outside the Kalsa project while the Joint Inspection was being carried out, and had their IDs confiscated by the Karnataka police, which was later handed over to our Goan officers. This is an outrageous misuse of power and responsibility," he said.

In his letter, Sardesai said Karnataka must allow a joint inspection committee to visit the site because it is being done as per Supreme Court directives.

"We hope that your government and police force value and respect the orders of the Supreme Court as an action of prudence, and not a ruling on a piece of paper," he wrote. (ANI)

