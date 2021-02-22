Mhadei row: SC has ordered joint inspection of Kalsa project, says Goa CM

"In a contempt petition filed by Goa Govt against Karnataka on the issue of diversion of water & breach of orders of Mhadei Tribunal & SC, the SC today directed Joint Inspection Committee consisting officers of Goa, MH & KA to inspect Kalsa project & submit report within 4 weeks," Sawant tweeted after Monday's hearing at the apex court.

Panaji, Feb 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday directed a joint inspection of the controversial Kalsa water diversion project along the Mhadei river basin by officials of the southern state, Goa and Maharashtra, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted on Monday.

Mhadei, also known as the Mandovi river in Goa and Mahadayi in Karnataka, is considered a lifeline in the northern parts of Goa. It originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra.

Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra are battling out a two-decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mhadei waters. The Goa government has filed a contempt petition accusing Karnataka of diverting the river's water on the basis of the provisions of the Tribunal's award, which have also been challenged in the apex court by the Goa government through a special leave petition.

Goa has accused Karnataka of diverting water from the Mhadei river, through a recently built canal in Kalsa village, to the water deficit basin of the Malaprabha river.

