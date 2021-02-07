Mhadei water diversion issue: Goa, Karnataka to follow SC's judgment

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 7 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tension between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei water diversion, BJP National General Secretary and Goa BJP in-charge CT Ravi on Saturday said that both the States will follow Supreme Court's judgment in this matter.



"We will follow the Supreme Court's judgment as far as the inter-state river dispute is concerned. We work for national interest and Goa and Karnataka are like two eyes. The interest of both the states is in line with the interest of the party," said Ravi.

Goa BJP has scheduled a day-long State Executive Committee meeting in the State capital on Sunday, which will be attended by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Ravi.

Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to make a transit visit to Goa as he will be addressing a rally in Maharashtra today. Shah is also likely to meet Union Minister Shripad Naik who is recuperating at the GMC before flying back to Delhi via Goa.

Mhadei, also known as the Mandovi river in Goa and Mahadayi in Karnataka, is considered as a lifeline in the northern parts of Goa. It originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra.

While the river runs 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is over 50 km in length in the state of Goa. Goa, Karnataka are battling out a two-decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mhadei waters.

The Goa government has already filed a contempt petition accusing Karnataka of diverting the river's water, despite the Supreme Court hearing another special leave petition filed by Goa which has challenged the Tribunal's award. (ANI)

