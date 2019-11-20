MHRD panel seeks 3-day time to responds to JNUSU demands

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A Ministry of Human Resource Development committee has sought three days' time to decide on the demands of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) after the two sides met at Shastri Bhawan on Wednesday morning.

"The committee has assured us of positive steps and has also said it can not enforce its observation on the university administration. It has asked for three days to discuss the matter with the university," said Satish Chandra Yadav, JNUSU General Secretary.

Yadav said for these three days, JNUSU would continue its protest, which would be called off only when the administration announces a complete rollback of the proposed fee hike.

The next meeting between the two sides is expected on Friday on the JNU campus, and by then the JNUSU will be submitting their demands to the ministry, which will then put the demands before the JNU administration.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry said its appeal to the students to restore normalcy in the varsity has been received positively.

"The committee appealed to the students to restore normalcy on the campus immediately for which the students have responded positively," the Ministry of Human Resource Development tweeted on Wednesday after the meeting.

The students have demanded a complete rollback of the proposed hike in hostel fees, along with reconvening of the Inter-Hall Administration meeting that had passed the proposed fee hike on October 28.

"We have demanded that the IHA meeting that passed fee hike should be reconvened and JNUSU must be made part of it so that we can present the students' side on the fee hike," Yadav said.

The JNUSU also demanded resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, claiming he had lost faith of students and the teachers.

"If he still has a problem in clearing our demands, then he must resign," Yadav added.

