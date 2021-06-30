Mi 11 Lite logs sales worth Rs 200 cr within first week

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Mi India on Wednesday announced that its recently launched smartphone -- Mi 11 Lite -- has crossed sales worth over Rs 200 crore within the first week of its launch.

The company said that Mi 11 Lite has received an outstanding response from Mi Fans and consumers.

"With the launch of Mi 11 Lite as well, we introduced the perks of a flagship level experience featured in an ultralight and slim form factor, for our fashionable young audiences," Vivek Kumar, Business Lead - Mi smartphones, said in a statement.