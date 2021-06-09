Mi 11X series logs record Rs 300 cr sales in 45 days: Xiaomi India

Both Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro feature revolutionary cameras, latest flagship Snapdragon 870 and 888 series chipsets, powerful Dolby stereo speakers, 120Hz E4 Super AMOLED display, and fast charging capabilities that aims to offer a premium smartphone experience.

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Xiaomi India on Wednesday announced that its Mi 11X series of devices has witnessed a record sales worth over Rs 300 crore in just 45 days of its launch.

"With an aim to elevate the overall user experience, the Rs 300 crore mark is a testimony to consumers' acceptance for brand Mi. We are thankful to our customers for trusting us with their safety in product deliveries and believing in us to bring the best, during the unprecedented times," said Vivek Kumar, Business Lead- Mi smartphones.

"As we continue to expand our Mi smartphone portfolio in the market, we will continue bringing premium and feature-packed devices that our consumers can count on," he added.

The mid-range Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones are available in three colours: Cosmic Black, Lunar White and Magic Celestial Silver.

Mi 11X Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip) is available in 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants at Rs 39,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively.

Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip) is available in 6GB +128GB and 8GB +128GB variants for Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively, starting April 27.

