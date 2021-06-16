Mi TV Q1 75: Immersive experience at premium cost

The QLED screen can process and optimise picture quality frame by frame, clearly showing every bright and dark detail with a picture quality closer to reality.

Supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the smart TV claims it can output 4K resolution up to 120Hz.

Priced at Rs 1,19,999, the new Mi TV Q1 75 was unveiled alongside smartphones such as the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra.

According to Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi continued to lead the smart TV segment with a 17 per cent market share in the first quarter.

We reviewed the TV for a while and here's how it fared.

Sporting an elegant metal finish, a sleek supporting stand and an enormous 75-inch bezel-less display, the smart TV is both captivating to watch and enjoyable to look at.

It is made from an aluminium alloy frame and has dimensions measuring 1673.5 x 368.9 x 1029.9mm. It has a grey colour and weighs 33.3 kgs with an aluminium alloy stand.

Its 178-degree wide viewing angle allows people sitting anywhere in the room to enjoy the action happening on the screen.

The TV comes with a 75-inch 4K UHD quantum dot-based LED and has a resolution of 3840 x 2160. The display has 192-zone full-array local dimming with a contrast ratio of 10,000:1.

The TV has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits with a 120Hz MEMC refresh rate and that makes it ideal for gaming with connected consoles which support higher refresh rates.

The device matches the cinema-worthy display with cinematic sound, boasting premium 30W stereo speakers consisting of 6 drivers namely, two tweeters and two full range driver and two woofers, along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD decoder support.

The speaker cavity of one litre creates a fuller sound to complement the huge screen.

The smart TV comes with a MediaTek MT9611 SoC with a Quad-core up to 1.5GHz CPU with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. It has a RAM of 2GB with 32GB eMMC storage.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with WiFi 2.4 GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and an IR receiver.

The TV 75 runs on Android TV 10 and has three HDMI ports (including eARC), two USB 2.0 and an Ethernet/LAN 100Mbps along with an Optical, a Digital tuner and a 3.5mm headphone port.

The TV comes pre-installed with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

It also comes with hands-free Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and Miracast support. It works with Amazon Alexa and also features a PatchWall launcher by Xiaomi.

Conclusion: This TV from Xiaomi is really expensive as it simply crossed the Rs 1-lakh mark. However, it has a lot to offer in terms of entertainment and immersive viewing experience, throwing a challenge to the biggies like Sony and Samsung.

