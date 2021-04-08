Micro containment zones declared in Jammu

Jammu, April 8 (IANS) The District Magistrate of Jammu on Thursday declared the areas in and around GGM, Science College and Canal Road under the Nowabad police station and the areas in and around Sanskrit University, Kanger Morh and Bhalwal falling under the Gharota police station as micro containment zones in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the region.

As per an order issued in this regard, these areas shall be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, except for essential needs. There shall be no movement, whatsoever, in and out of the micro containment zones.

For any medical emergency, people can contact the 24x7 control room at 0191-2571616/0191-2571912 and necessary steps will be taken.

It shall be mandatory for the persons residing in the designated containment zones to get themselves tested and any refusal in this regard shall invite action, including filing of FIR under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act. The magistrate and the concerned SHO of the area shall ensure that 100 per cent sampling and testing is done.

The Tehsildar of Jammu/Bhalwal shall be the overall in-charge for the enforcement of the micro containment SOPs in the notified zones.

The Chief Medical Officer, Jammu, shall ensure deployment of sufficient teams for sampling and surveillance of the designated zones. He shall also ensure contact tracing as per the SOP.

The district control room shall monitor strict home and medical isolation of all positive cases reported from the zones twice on a daily basis.

"Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005," the order said.

