Microblogging platform Koo launches app in Assamese language

Sarma's first Koo message in Assamese read: "I am delighted that Koo app has launched Assamese language on its platform with me joining it. The app will enable the people of Assam to voice their thoughts and opinions in their mother tongue."

"I will be Kooing my opinions, announcements and many more updates here. I wish Koo the very best in their future endeavours," the Chief Minister said.

Co-Founder and CEO of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, said: "Assam is a very large state with a population of over 30 million and the people have a high affinity towards their language. Koo will be one of the few platforms where they will be able to connect with each other and exchange thoughts in Assamese and make new friends too."

A statement from the microblogging platform said that Koo is available in multiple Indian languages with people from across different regions expressing themselves in their mother tongues.

"In a country where just 10 per cent speaks English, there's a deep need for a social media platform that can deliver immersive language experiences to the Indian users and help them connect with each other. Koo provides a stage to the voices of Indians who prefer Indian languages," the statement said.

--IANS

sc/arm