Microsoft fixing key bugs on Windows 11 ahead of Oct 5 release

San Francisco, Oct 3 (IANS) Microsoft is working on fixing more key bugs on the Windows 11 ahead of its official release on October 5.

The tech giant is addressing issues with the Start, Taskbar, and Search in the latest iterations of its Windows operating system, reports zdnet.

The firm has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22468 to the Dev Channel. This channel is the testing forum where updates and features might arrive in the stable version of Windows 11 on October 5.