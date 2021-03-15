Microsoft, Intel help empower SMBs with modern devices

Understanding the significant challenges that SMBs face with computer systems, which are more than four years old, in terms of performance, productivity, security and manageability, this new range of modern devices aims to provide them the agility for adapting to a constantly changing world.

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Microsoft and Intel on Monday announced the availability of a range of Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro platform for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

"The new line of modern Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro¿ platform will give employees the tools to work confidently and securely and help them rise to any challenge. Improving workforce productivity, enhancing security and reducing overall costs are top of mind for SMBs and refreshing older devices periodically can truly help them do more," Farhana Haque, Group Director - Devices, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro platform would help seamless multitasking across apps by up to 35 per cent faster. It would help in using applications remotely without issues and also increases overall performance by up to 40 per cent.

"Intel's vPro platform brings unmatched performance, comprehensive hardware-based security, connectivity, and remote manageability, solving for critical IT pain points and to meet the evolving needs of employees," Roshni Das, Director - Marketing, Intel India, added.

New Windows 10 PCs are a highly strategic investment for SMBs to succeed in the modern workplace. Some of the latest features in the new devices include hardware-to-OS security reporting for enhanced security of devices, identities and long-lasting battery life that can help power through the day.

Dedicated to protecting the safety and health of every person and honouring its commitment to environmental sustainability, Microsoft partners with recycling organisations, joins forces with collection schemes, and works with supply chain partners to facilitate the return and end-of-life management process of devices, batteries, and packaging.

--IANS

wh/rt