Microsoft Remote Desktop for macOS updated with M1 chip support

San Francisco, April 17 (IANS) With an aim to allows users to access their computer through another device remotely, Microsoft has updated its Remote Desktop client for macOS.

The latest update brought native support for the M1 chip, as well as some new features, 9To5mac reported on Friday.

With native support for the Apple Silicon platform and the M1 chip, the app runs with better performance and more energy efficiency, which means that it should consume less battery power when running on a MacBook.