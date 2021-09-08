'Microsoft Start' introduced for personalised news reading experience

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Microsoft on Wednesday introduced its personalised news reading experience called "Microsoft Start" that is available as both a website and mobile app, in addition to being integrated with other Microsoft products, including Windows 10, 11 and its Microsoft Edge web browser.

The feed will combine content from news publishers and will be a customisation system that could help Microsoft better news reading experiences.

"The product builds on the company's legacy with online and mobile consumer services like MSN and Microsoft News. However, it won't replace MSN," the company said in a statement.

"The service will power the News and Interests experience on the Windows 10 taskbar and the Widgets experience on Windows 11. In Microsoft Edge, it will be available from the New Tab page, too," it added.

Users can now start with articles they want to read. The feed curates content -- based on a user's interests -- from over a thousand global premium publishing brands, the company said.

Microsoft claims that users can now start finding hyper-local and up-to-the-minute forecasts that let them know exactly where and when it's going to rain. Interactive maps on air quality, severe weather and more leave you prepared all year long.

They can also start getting the pulse of the stock market in minutes with up-to-date data and breaking financial news. They can start the day with information tailored to the companies and currencies they are interested in.

--IANS

vc/bg