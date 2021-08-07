Microsoft 'Super Duper Secure Mode' to better protect Edge browser

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Microsoft is working on a new feature called 'Super Duper Secure Mode' that will make its Edge browser more secure.

The new mode will turn off certain optimisations that will not let hackers exploit bugs in the browser.

"It will take some time, but we hope to have CET, ACG, and CFG protection in the renderer process. Once that is complete, we hope to find a way to enable these mitigations intelligently based on risk and empower users to balance the tradeoffs," Microsoft said in a blog post.