Microsoft Surface Duo to launch in Europe, Canada on Feb 18

London, Feb 12 (IANS) Microsoft's ambitious, dual-screen smartphone 'Surface Duo' will launch in the UK, France, Germany and Canada on February 18.

Priced from 1,349 pounds in the UK, the Surface Duo will be available at the Microsoft Store in the UK and retailer Currys PC World.

"Since introducing Surface Duo in August 2020, people have asked when we would make this product available outside of the US. We are pleased to share that in early 2021, we will be offering Surface Duo in Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany," the company said in a blog post.