'Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 to include Intel, AMD options'

The Intel models will have Intel's latest 11th Gen CPUs, though, including the Core 15-1145G7 and the Core i7-1185G7.

The AMD models will include chips from the Ryzen 4000 mobile series, including the Ryzen 5 4680U and the Ryzen 7 4980U.

The Surface Laptop 4 will launch 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, with both models being available in Intel and AMD variants.

The resolution of the 13.5-inch device will be 2256x1504, and the 15-inch will be 2496x1664. These are the same resolutions that the Surface Laptop 3 offered, The Verge reported on Monday.

The 3:2 aspect ratio has been a staple of Microsoft's Surface products for a few years now, it added.

According to a WinFuture report, the 13.5-inch model is expected to retail for around $999.

The upcoming laptop is also expected to have a larger battery capacity than its predecessor.

The Intel models will be available with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The AMD configurations only go up to 16GB. the report said.

The report states that the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is expected to be launched in April.

--IANS

vc/in