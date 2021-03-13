Microsoft will match Chrome with more frequent Edge updates: Report

San Francisco, March 13 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft said it will switch to a four-week release cycle for stable builds of Edge later this year.

According to Engadget, the company plans to move to that schedule starting with Edge 94, which should arrive in September.

Earlier this month, Google announced that Chrome would move to that cycle with Chrome 94 (which should drop in the third quarter) as part of an effort to release new features faster.