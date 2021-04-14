Microsofts new Surface headset has dedicated Teams buttons

Each of these headsets offers plug-and-play functionality for seamless setup, LED indicators to know your Teams status, and on-device call controls to keep you in the flow.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Microsoft has introduced Surface Headphones 2+ Plus and two more new headsets that come fitted with a dedicated Teams buttons for seamless video collaborations and meetings.

"Additionally, most accessories feature a dedicated Teams button to bring Teams to the front of a crowded screen or quickly join your next meeting," Microsoft said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mow certified for Microsoft Teams with the included dongle, Surface Headphones 2+ provides an even more robust meeting experience with on-ear Teams controls and improved remote calling.

Surface Headphones 2+ is priced at $299.99 in select markets.

The product carries over all of the features loved by existing Surface Headphones customers — 13 levels of active noise cancellation, innovative earcup dials, an advanced 8-microphone system for incredible voice clarity, 18.5 hours of music listening time or up to 15 hours of voice calling time, and the all-day comfort to help you through the day's virtual meetings.

The company has also unveiled two new Modern Wireless headsets with dedicated Teams buttons.

Microsoft Teams now has more 115 million daily active users. That's a more than 50 per cent rise from the 75 million that Microsoft reported last year.

--IANS

na/