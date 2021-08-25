Microsoft's xCloud is coming to Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One

According to GizmoChina, xCloud allows users to play up to 100 different Xbox games on devices that normally would not support many games such as your smartphone. Now, the service is being extended to the Xbox Series S|X as well as the Xbox One.

San Francisco, Aug 25 (IANS) Microsoft's game streaming service Xbox Cloud Gaming or xCloud, available on Android, PCs and iOS, is soon coming to the company's gaming consoles, including the last generation Xbox One.

The news of the service coming to the last-gen console was first reported in June.

The big winners here are the Xbox One owners as this means they will be able to play (via streaming) next-gen exclusive games not originally released for their console, the report said.

Microsoft has already revealed that new Xbox games will be available on Game Pass, the subscription service required for Xbox Cloud Gaming, on the same day that they are released.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will also allow users to join their friends in multiplayer games without the need to finish downloading the said game.

Games available for streaming on Game Pass will have a cloud icon.

The Verge reports that an update to the Xbox dashboard will roll out to the consoles to include the cloud icon. It is said that users will be able to stream in 1080p at 60fps.

--IANS

vc/bg