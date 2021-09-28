Mid Sea Medical Evacuation by Indian Navy, Coast Guard of Philipino sailor

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 28 (ANI): A medical evacuation was undertaken by Headquarters Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Tuesday using Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from Merchant Vessel MV Lyric Poet off Kochi, informed the officials.



According to the SNC officials, input was received at 4 PM regarding a suspected COVID-19 positive case of a Phillipino male crew from Coast Guard Headquarters.

"Ship's local agent intimated that the medical condition of Chief Officer, Michel John Abaygar was severely deteriorating with O2 level dropping and required immediate medical evacuation. The vessel was en route from Gibraltar to Machong," stated the officials.

"Advance Light Helicopter was launched from INS Garuda at short notice for medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) in adverse weather. The pilots of the helicopter displayed tremendous skill and professionalism and successfully completed the mission despite unfavourable conditions and ensured safe evacuation of the patient," the officials added.

The officials also stated that the patient was brought to INS Garuda and transferred to the Naval Hospital, Sanjivini, for further medical assistance adhering to all COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

