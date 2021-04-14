Mid-summer thunderstorms in parts of Andhra in next 3 days

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) are likely to occur at a few Places in north coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema," said a Met official about the forecast.

Amaravati, April 14 (IANS) The Met department forecast mid-summer thunderstorms in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, accompanied by lightning for the next three days.

The department forecast similar weather conditions at isolated places in south coastal AP on Wednesday.

Likewise, parts of north coastal AP and Yanam are expected to receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Saturday and Sunday as well.

According to the Met department, the rainy climate is a result of the cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

"The trough in westerlies from sub - Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to south Chhattisgarh across Jharkhand and interior Odisha at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked," added the official.

