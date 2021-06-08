Midterm results point to continuity of govt plan: Mexican Prez

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the President hailed the historic elections, which had more than 20,000 public posts up for renewal, the largest number ever in Mexico,- and drew a record turnout despite the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mexico City, June 8 (IANS) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated the preliminary outcome of Sunday's midterm elections, saying the results point to the continuity of his administration's national project.

Polling day saw "a degree of political maturity rarely seen" in an election, said Lopez Obrador.

Among the key posts up for election were 15 governorships and 500 federal deputy seats.

"Yesterday we took a very important step. It was a historic election. There have been few elections like yesterday's, and I say that because yesterday's elections were free and clean, unlike previous ones," the President said.

The ruling progressive National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and its allied parties will enjoy a "majority" in the Chamber of Deputies, allowing for the continuity of his top priorities, including improving the lives of the poor and underprivileged, he said.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in 2018, stressed that attending to poverty helps cut crime, one of Mexico's biggest problems.

Since taking office, his government has also launched a campaign against corruption in the public sector, freeing up resources to spend on welfare programs.

